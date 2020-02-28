Xbox Series X’s game resume works after a reboot

Microsoft has been dropping little hints of information about its next-generation Xbox and we are all ears. The first Xbox Series X games will be cross-gen, and we know that the console will have a 12 teraflop GPU and maybe it will rely on one HDMI port instead of two. But the latest news revealed by Microsoft’s Larry Hryb is that it has quick game resume following a reboot.

In a new podcast, Hryb says that while the Xbox One had its own resume feature, the Series X will resume multiple games from a suspended state whether you’re switching games, rebooting the console or resuming from standby. This will be a popular feature as it makes saving your game effortless. You can switch off when you want, and not have to worry about save points.

We’re still months away from the Xbox Series X release, so you can expect more info and leaks before the launch. We’ll get some more details at the Game Developers Conference next month, too, where Microsoft will be holding a talk to discuss how it’s collaborating with game designers.

At least we know that games will be saved very easily now on this new Xbox console.

Source Engadget

