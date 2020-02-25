Xbox Series X will have a 12 teraflop GPU

The Xbox Series X is going to be a lot faster than Microsoft’s current consoles, but in a blog post by Xbox head Phil Spencer, the company has also revealed a few more details about how fast it will really be. Microsoft confirmed that the Series X will have up to 12 teraflops of GPU performance.

The company only vaguely said it would be twice as fast as the Xbox One X before, and four times more powerful than the original Xbox One. This console will be powered by AMD’s Zen2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU architecture, the latter of which isn’t available on PCs just yet.

The Xbox Series X will have an NVMe SSD to speed up load times as well. Microsoft also reminded us that the Series X will have hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing for “true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real-time.”

The PlayStation 5 will also have its own take on raytracing, running an upcoming RDNA GPU. It should be very similar to Microsoft’s architecture. Microsoft also revealed a new technology called “Smart Delivery,” which will allow you to buy a game once and play the best version possible on the Series X or Xbox One. That’s pretty sweet news by itself.

