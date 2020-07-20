Xbox Series X Will Be Less Focused On Console Exclusives

Whenever a new console generation gets launched, there is always an awkward phase when gamers who owned the previous-gen console will have to decide if giving up their current library of games is worth it. To encourage gamers to make the switch, console makers have historically created console-exclusive games to attract gamers to their new generation machines.

However, this will not be a strategy that Microsoft will be using for its Xbox Series X consoles. In a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that the company’s strategy for its new console will be to focus more on accommodating the player, rather than focusing alot on the hardware.

Spencer says, “We should applaud load times and fidelity of scenes and framerate and input latency, and all of these things that we’ve focused on with the next generation. But that should not exclude people from being able to play. That’s our point. How do we create an ecosystem where if you want to play an Xbox game, we’re going to give you a way to go play it?”

This seems to be a slight dig at Sony who had previously stated that PS5 games will not be backwards compatible with the previous-gen PS4. So gamers who want to play newer PS5 games will need to buy the console in order to play these games. Microsoft’s approach will be interesting. We will see if it pays off.

Source Ubergizmo

