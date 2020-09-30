Xbox Series X To Use 200GB For System Files

Consoles need a lot of storage space for your games these days. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will come with 1TB of storage. According to GameSpot who got their hands on the console, it seems that almost 200GB of that 1TB of storage will be going towards the system files alone. This means that gamers are left with 800GB to install their games on.

Is 800GB enough? Generally speaking, a lot of modern games cross 100GB in terms of file size, which means that you could install a maximum of maybe 6-7 titles. However, Microsoft did previously state that they are introducing technology in the Xbox Series X that will make games more storage-friendly, but we’ll have to wait and see how that works in real-life usage.

If you’re the type that doesn’t keep games around once you’re done with them, this may not be an issue. However, for those who love storing their games, this might be problematic in the long-run. Luckily, there are ways to expand storage using expansion cards, but it will cost you.

So unless you’re willing to buy an Xbox expansion card, it might not be the worst idea to be a bit conservative with your game installs on this system.

Source Ubergizmo

