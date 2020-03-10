When Microsoft launched the Xbox One, they later launched a more affordable model with the Xbox One S. Then they launched a more expensive model with the Xbox One X. This may be the same formula the company will use with the Xbox Series X. There may be a “series” of different consoles under the Xbox line.

We don’t know how much these consoles will cost, but according to the latest rumors, the Xbox Series S may be priced starting at $300. While it is codenamed “Lockhart”, the Xbox Series S can be seen as the successor to the Xbox One S. We hear rumors that it will be using Zen + Navi architecture and a GPU with a floating-point performance of 4 teraflops.

Even though $300 isn’t “cheap”, the rumors are that the next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony will cost anywhere between $600-$800, so $300 seems like a deal.

With their current-gen consoles, Microsoft allows all games to be playable across all Xbox One consoles, even if you have the original model, the S model, or the X model. Hopefully official pricing will be revealed soon, so until then, take it with a grain of salt until we hear something more official from Microsoft.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals