Xbox players can start a game from a friend’s clip or screenshot

Microsoft is rolling out an Xbox update that includes some cool console and cloud gaming features. For instance, there’s a new way to hop into a game. When a friend shares a screenshot or game clip, you’ll be able to tap the play button on a computer or mobile device and start up the game in a browser.

So, if you’re on your phone and see a cool clip that your friend posted, you can start playing the game just by tapping the button. This is a cloud gaming function, so you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to use this feature.

Xbox’s version of the feature doesn’t seem as advanced as Stadia’s State Share, which allows you to join a game at the same point as someone else and experience a world exactly as they left it just by clicking a link. It is still neat, though.

Another feature available on Xbox Series X/S starting today: Is noise suppression for party chats. Microsoft says that it can keep unwanted sounds like controller clicks, your breathing, and background noise out of the ears of others. That’s great news for anyone who uses party chats and is irritated by this.

