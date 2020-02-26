Xbox One gets another dashboard redesign

Microsoft has been working on a bunch of changes for the February 2020 Xbox One Update, and now they’re rolling out. The biggest change is another new Home interface. Twists have been removed to make room for dedicated rows for Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, Xbox Community and Microsoft Store, and you’ll be able to add or remove rows any way you want. In My Games & Apps, things have also been pared back for better navigation.

Also, Conversations are getting support for images and animated GIFs, and images sent from the Xbox mobile app will now show on the console, too. That’s not all. Game Pass members are getting extra controls over what content they download from larger bundle listings, and all players can now decide where their notifications show up on screen.

Mixer also has viewing improvements so you can now switch chat mode to “classic chat,” which shows messages in their won dedicated space beside the video. If that isn’t enough, you can also manually select the resolution, and more easily find information about individual streamers.

And Storage Management Suggestions will now accommodate external storage attached to consoles. The update now introduces a “Move” option for those with external storage, giving you the choice to move or remove items in order to free up space as well.

Source Engadget

