Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Could Be In The Works

Many subscription services offer family plans because they want to rope in more customers and they know that it might be harder for individuals to pay for their own subscriptions versus a family plan that could convince people to share a subscription at a lower cost.

So it is no surprise to learn that this is something Microsoft could be considering for its Xbox Game Pass. According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft is apparently planning a family plan for the Xbox Game Pass that would let users add family members to their Xbox Game Pass subscription for a lower average price.

From what they have heard from their sources, the family plan is expected to allow access for as many as five players across an entire library and will be cheaper than paying for five separate individual subscriptions. It is also expected to make use of Microsoft’s Family Account system which is already being used by Microsoft’s other subscription services like Office 365.

We don’t know how much this new plan will cost or when it will be announced, but for those who see value in family plans, this could be something to look forward to in the future.

