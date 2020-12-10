Xbox cloud gaming coming to iOS and PC

A few months after Xbox cloud gaming hit Android devices, Microsoft has said that it will bring the service to iOS and Windows PC this spring. Cloud gaming is included with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which costs gamers $15 a month, and there are over 150 games in the streaming library too.

Sure, you can already play many Game Pass titles on PC and Xbox consoles, but streaming means you won’t need a powerful setup to run many of the more demanding games. You will be able to play them through the Xbox app or web browser on PC as long as you have a good enough internet connection. Most of us have that.

Microsoft plans to make game streaming work on iOS devices through the web browser to bypass the App Store restrictions Apple has placed on these services. Streaming platforms Google Stadia, GeForce Now and Amazon Luna all run as web apps on iPhone and iPad as well.

Gam3 Pass is doing well. Microsoft has said that Game Pass engagement more than doubled in November and over 40 percent of players who joined the Xbox ecosystem for the first time did it on Series S. It plans to expand cloud gaming to more markets next year and recently started testing in Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico.

