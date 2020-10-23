Xbox chief Phil Spencer hints at possible xCloud streaming stick

Microsoft has now teased a Chromecast-like dongle for xCloud, the video game streaming service that currently comes bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In a recent interview with Xbox chief Phil Spencer said: “I think you’re going to see lower-priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud.”

He also added: “You could imagine us even having something that we just included in the Game Pass subscription that gave you an ability to stream xCloud games to your TV and buying the controller.”

If you don’t know, Microsoft has a 24-month payment plan for its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S and X, where gamers get access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This gives you a library of downloadable games on PC and Xbox hardware, plus you get streamable titles via xCloud. Spencer also unveiled that the Xbox team has debated internally whether All Access should be labeled as ‘Xbox Game Pass Platinum’ instead. He also talked about a plan that gives you “some kind of hardware guarantee” when new consoles are launched. Fans would love that.

“We did that a little bit with Xbox One last year,” he explained. “Where if you got into All Access, you were guaranteed to get front in line when the Series X came out. People didn’t know the name [of the new console] at the time, but yeah.”

As for a streaming stick, the company was reportedly working on a Chromecast-type of device called ‘Project Hobart’ back in 2016. Suspicion is that the device was essentially finished and ready to be manufactured, but Microsoft decided to announce Project Scorpio, which eventually became the Series X.

Source Engadget

