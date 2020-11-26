Xbox App Will Be Hitting Smart TVs Next Year

One of the advantages of game streaming is that gamers can play games on almost any device that can connect to the internet, and not have to worry about hardware compatibility and other factors. And Microsoft wants to take advantage of this.

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer revealed that an Xbox app will be launching on smart TVs in the next 12 months. Spencer said, “A TV is really more of a game console stuffed behind a screen that has an app platform and a Bluetooth stack and a streaming capability. Is it really a TV anymore or is it just the form and function of the devices that we used to have around our TV, consolidated into the one big screen that I’m looking at?”

This seems to suggest that in the next 12 months, gamers who don’t own a console might be able to play Xbox games through their smart TVs using a dedicated Xbox app. Right now, Microsoft has a game streaming service in the form of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For a monthly subscription, gamers will have access to a library of Xbox games that they can then stream to their Xbox consoles, or their smartphones or tablets. This could be a good way for gamers who don’t have or don’t want to own a console to enjoy these titles themselves.

Spencer also notes that streaming doesn’t mean the end of consoles, but it is an alternative way of enjoy games. “I just push back a little bit on — this is not exactly what you said — that when streaming comes, all the consoles go away, or all my local devices that play video games go away. I’m not quite as sold on that. I think we just have to be nimble and watching what players want.”

