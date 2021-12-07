Xbox App For Windows Tells You How A Game Might Perform On Your PC

The problem with PC gaming is that unlike consoles that could last for 10 years, it is very unlikely that your 10 year old PC will be able to run newer games compared to newer builds. This is because developers for console games have fixed hardware to work with, so it’s easier for them to work around this.

PC developers have a variety of configurations that they might have to work with. So, if you want a better idea of how well a PC game might run on your computer, Microsoft can help. It is testing a new feature in the Xbox app for Windows that will come with labels for games that tell you how well a game might perform on your PC.

So by using these labels, you can search for games and maybe filter them to look for games that you know will run smoothly on your computer, versus titles that your PC might barely meet the requirements for. The thing is, this only applies to games within the Xbox app.

So if a game isn’t available through the Xbox app, you’ll have to look up the system requirements for yourself. This feature is currently in testing so it isn’t available to everyone yet, also not all games currently have these performance labels. This could help gamers a lot though.

Source Ubergizmo

