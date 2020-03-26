Xbox and PlayStation networks experience surging demand

Internet usage around the world is soaring due to the effects of the coronavirus, so tech companies are taking steps to make sure their services remain as unaffected as possible. Services like gaming are seeing record levels of use, and Microsoft and Sony have assured players they’re watching the situation very closely.

Xbox product services corporate vice president Dave McCarthy says that the company is “actively monitoring usage and making temporary adjustments as needed to ensure the smoothest possible experience for our gamers.” Sony’s CEO Jim Ryan said that PlayStation was doing its part to “address internet stability concerns,” saying that players in Europe “may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay.” Nintendo on the other hand, says it has nothing to announce at this time.

It is a weird time for the tech industry, and with more people working from home or turning to the internet during periods of self isolation, bandwidth will continue to be stretched. Some companies, like mobile carriers Verizon and T-Mobile, have been granted temporary freedoms to help deal with the high demand. Companies like Netflix and YouTube have pared back their services to help ease congestion as well.

Source Engadget

