WWE Network will stream exclusively on Peacock

If you are a wrestling fan, you’ll be happy to know that WWE Network is making its way onto Peacock. From March 18th, NBCUniversal’s platform will be the exclusive home of WWE’s streaming service in the US.

Under a new multi-year deal, Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to a 24/7 WWE Network channel with over 17,000 hours of on-demand pro wrestling content. That includes all WWE pay-per-views, starting with Fastlane on March 21st and WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37, on April 10th and 11th. You’ll get access to weekly in-ring shows, including NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, also replays of Raw and SmackDown. These last two will hit Hulu a day or two after they air on USA Network and Fox. Episodes currently arrive on WWE Network around 30 days later as it is right now.

Subscribers will get access to original WWE series including Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions and Undertaker: The Last Ride, along with documentaries like WWE 24 and WWE Untold. One “signature documentary” will premiere each year on the network beginning in 2022. The network’s archives also include every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event. Not bad at all for wrestling fans who more action all month long.

Source Engadget

