Wristruments smartwatch guitar app

Wristruments lets you learn, practice, and play the guitar (and other instruments with your help) right from your smartwatch. “It’s the most convenient and intuitive way to improve as a musician” says its creators.

“We’ve been bootstrapping Wristruments until now, and need your help to bring our proven concept to the App Store with all the best features. The first 100 backers will get a lifetime subscription to Wristruments Premium for just $39. This will never be available again, so make sure to grab this Kickstarter exclusive while you can!”

“New, hands-free learning technology that is more effective than any other solution. Quick and easy lessons help you learn at your own pace. If you already know a few things, you can play almost anything with your new library of chords, scales, and songs. Choose new songs every time you play with color-coded lyrics and chords. No more having to play Wonderwall on repeat.”

Source : Kickstarter

