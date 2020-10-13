Worms Rumble open beta starts November 6th

We will soon get to find how well a Worms battle royale will work in practice rather than theory. Team 17 has revealed that Worms Rumble will be available on PS5, PS4, and Steam on December 1st, with a cross-play open beta starting November 6th through November 8th. The test will include the game’s battle royale modes (with are Last Worm Standing and Last Squad Standing), standard deathmatch, and one arena as well as a training map to round it all out.

You’ll have full access to launch day weapons and new utilities like the jetpack and grapple gun.

Worms Rumble trades in conventional turn-based gameplay in favor of real-time action, with many of the familiar mechanics that you know already. There aren’t any dramatic visual differences between these releases, though the PS5 version will play in 4K. Seems like this is more about shaking up the franchise while pushing technical limits where they can.

Fans of the popular franchise will be happy with this release, especially on November 6th when they can play the open beta with cross-play and all. The game sounds like a lot of fun and if you are a fan already you will likely love it.

Source Engadget

