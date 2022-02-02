World Of Warcraft To Soon Let Alliance And Horde Players Raid Together

Blizzard’s World of Warcraft MMORPG features two basic opposing factions: the Horde and the Alliance. They are separated into two sides that players have to choose when creating a new character. But, over the years the storyline of the game has evolved and so sometimes opposing factions have to work together.

That is why Blizzard has announced that in a future update, they will allow players from both sides to form premade groups that will allow them to take part in raids together. So if you have a friend playing on the opposite faction, you could team up with them for raids or dungeons. That should help reinvigorate the franchise.

More often than not, the main antagonist of the raids in most expansions are faction neutral, or someone from a faction “gone bad”. So it makes sense. Usually, the storyline involves both factions coming together and working towards the greater good, so having a raid or a dungeon crawl that lets both sides play together makes things interesting for players and helps spice things up. There is no release date for this update just yet, but it’s something that WoW players can look forward to in the very near future.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

