World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion is the fastest-selling PC game ever

There are many hot-selling PC games, like Call of Duty or Rockstar’s games, but the all-time record just took an unexpected turn. Blizzard claims that World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, an expansion for its 16-year-old MMO, is now the fastest-selling PC game “of all time.” Gamers bought about 3.7 million copies worldwide in the game’s first full day of availability, beating the 3.5 million of the previous record holder, Blizzard’s own Diablo III.

World of Warcraft was enjoying a revival before the launch, which helps. The online RPG had the highest number of subscribed players in the months up to and immediately after an expansion launch compared to any point in the past decade. More people have been playing year-to-date than in the same period in any of the past 10 years, and total player time for the time frame “nearly doubled” compared to the same point in 2019.It looks like WoW is back baby!

COVID-19 may have played a role in this. If you’re at home instead of heading out, you’ll have more time for gaming.

World of Warcraft was one of the most popular games for a while but faded in recent years. Will this growth continue? We will see. The pandemic will only help games so much.

Source Engadget

