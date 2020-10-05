World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion Delayed

In August, Blizzard announced that the World of Warcraft “Shadowlands” expansion would be released toward the end of October. However, now it looks like that will no longer be the case as Blizzard has announced that the release of the expansion has been delayed until later this year. We don’t know exactly when.

Blizzard says, “However, as everything started coming together and we’ve been listening to and building upon your feedback, it’s become clear we need a little more time for additional polish, and to balance and iterate on some interlocking pieces—particularly those related to the endgame.”

The company said that the team having to work from home played a big role as to why the expansion was delayed. There was some speculation about the expansion being delayed ahead of the announcement, because the game was supposed to be released on the 26th of October, but the pre-patch had not yet launched.

Blizzard usually gives gamers about a month with the pre-patch before the expansion is released, so the fact that the pre-patch is still not here, it led to speculation that there could be a delay. However, the pre-patch has now been given a release date for the 13th of October. Hopefully, this means we’ll get our hands on the expansion in November.

Source Ubergizmo

