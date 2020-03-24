World Of Warcraft Introducing 100% XP Boost

People around the world are being advised to stay home to practice social distancing and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so of course many are taking this opportunity to play games that they might not have otherwise had the time for. If you are a World of Warcraft player who has not played for awhile, now might be a good time to get back into the game.

In a bid to entice players to return to the game and to stay home, Blizzard has implemented the Winds of Wisdom. This basically gives all players a 100% experience buff which means that all experience they get in the game, like killing monsters and completing quests, will be doubled. That’s pretty sweet.

Blizzard says, “If you’re staying inside and find yourself returning to Azeroth, or if you’re leveling another character (or two), you’ll be getting a special bonus to help you on your way. Beginning today through April 20, 2020 all players in Battle for Azeroth will gain an experience buff called “Winds of Wisdom” which will increase experience gains by 100%! (This includes Starter Edition and Legion players as well.)”

If you’ve already maxed out your character, now’s a good time to start leveling some others up. Blizzard also says that this experience boost will stack with Heirloom items (which already grant XP bonuses), so for some players, they will be able to get more than double their XP. Awesome!

Source Ubergizmo

