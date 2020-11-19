World Of Warcraft Gets Apple M1 Chipset Support

While Macs aren’t known for gaming, you can game on them and some developers do create Mac versions of their games as well as Windows. Blizzard is one of those developers. The company has been known to create Mac versions of their games along with Windows. Much to the delight of Mac users.

But, with Apple shifting to M1 ARM-based chipsets and ditching Intel’s x86 processors, some gamers are wondering what this could mean for future Blizzard titles. Well, World of Warcraft gamers might be happy to learn that Blizzard has announced that they are adding native support for Apple’s new M1 chipset. So you can play the game on your Mac all you like.

This will come in the latest patch to the game which should be released this week. However, Blizzard is aware that there are potential day one hiccups, so we assume they will be on any fixes quickly if they are needed.

Sure, it is possible that World of Warcraft could still have run on the M1 chipsets even without native support, thanks to the Rosetta 2 translation software, but no one knows how ideal this would have worked out. They chose the better option for sure.

Source Ubergizmo

