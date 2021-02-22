World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Leaked

Giving into the demand from fans, Blizzard released World of Warcraft Classic, which is basically the original version of World of Warcraft from way back. The game was a lot harder as it did not come with the various quality of life improvements that Blizzard has introduced to the series over the years.

That’s not all Blizzard has for us. The company has seemingly leaked its press release for World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic ahead of the virtual BlizzCon, also known as BlizzConline.

Burning Crusade was the first World of Warcraft expansion and the one that introduced races like Blood Elves and Dranei to the game. It also brought new zones and was the first expansion to introduce flying. The game plays like the original Burning Crusade, so if you want to relive it, here’s your chance.

Will it stop at Burning Crusade? Or could we be getting one more installment with Wrath of the Lich King? Because, if they keep releasing expansions, it will eventually catch up to the regular version of the game and they would not run both versions side-by-side. Hopefully, Blizzard will have more details to share at BlizzConline which will be taking place tomorrow. It should be interesting.

Source Ubergizmo

