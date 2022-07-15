Wordle will soon be a board game

Wordle players who love to post their scores on social media to show off their smarts can now do this in-person. Hasbro and New York Times Games announced a physical adaptation of the online word game to be called Wordle: The Party Game. It is designed to be played with multiple players or teams in your own home.

Each round of Wordle: The Party Game begins with one player who writes down a secret word. The rest of the players will be given six tries to guess it, just like the online version. Players with fewer attempts to guess the secret word will get less points, and the player with the least points at the end of the game is the winner. The game comes with three Wordle boards, a secret word board for the host, and dry-erase markers There’s also a set of green and yellow tiles that mimic the ones used in the online game.

It will cost $19.99 and is available to pre-order right now at Amazon, Target, and Hasbro’s online store. Wordle: The Party Game should hit stores in October, which is actually the one-year anniversary of the online game’s release to the public. Since its debut, the addictive word game has been purchased by the New York Times and inspired several spin-offs.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Hasbro

