Wonder Woman 1984 rentals to start early in UK

Warner Bros. is using Wonder Woman 1984 to push HBO Max, but what about in countries where the streaming service isn’t an option? Early rentals may be the answer. WW84 will be available for 48-hour digital rentals in the UK and Ireland on January 13th, just under a month after the movie’s December 16th theatrical debut in the country. The movie will still be in theaters past that date.

The studio didn’t say which services would carry Wonder Woman 1984, but it should be available through multiple outlets. The possible options include Amazon Prime Video, Apple’s TV app, Google Play and UK-specific outlets like BT TV and TalkTalk TV. We don’t know if other movies will follow this route.

Apparently, Warner Bros. reached a deal with UK theater chains to shorten the theatrical window from its usual 16 weeks to just four. Only 150 out of the UK’s movie theaters are both open and playing WW84.

This is not a surprise since other movie giants have moved titles to streaming services or rentals during the pandemic. Still, it’s interesting that Warner Bros. is making one of its blockbusters available to rent so quickly. HBO Max is not available everywhere after all, so this works.

