Wonder Woman 1984 is going straight to HBO Max

With Covid, many movies have been facing an uncertain future. Well, at least one movie is moving forward. Warner Bros. is bringing a new blockbuster movie to HBO Max. Instead of debuting solely in theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 will also premiere on the streaming service on December 25th at no extra charge, but it will only be available for a month. It will premiere in theaters in international markets on December 16th. After the one month period is over, the film will be exclusively in theaters. After that, the film will head to digital retailers like Amazon and iTunes, before most likely finding its way back to HBO Max.

That seems like a good compromise in order to get the movie out there in front of fans. Wonder Woman 1984 won’t cost anything extra if you are paying the monthly subscription fee. The streaming service costs $14.99 a month. The move comes as we face uncertainty over whether theaters will remain open as cases of covid surge across the United States. Either way, WarnerMedia can boost its HBO Max subscribers while still giving people the ability to watch it in theaters. This is a win for movie fans everywhere. And also for the movie.

Source Engadget

