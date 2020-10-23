Woman Uses Uber Eats To Order Two Packets Of Ketchup

When we’re drunk, things happen. Dumb things. The same thing the next day we’re hungover. Many of us probably have a funny story or two to tell. In this case, a woman from Toronto woke up hungover the next morning and used Uber Eats to order two packets of ketchup from McDonald’s. That’s it.

McDonald’s allows customers to customize their orders, like adding extra pickles, or holding the cheese, but it seems that this woman in her hungover state decided she was in the mood for ketchup. It is an odd order and an expensive one, since she had to pay the full price for the burger even if she decided to hold the bread, mustard, onions, pickles, and the burger patty.

The woman’s husband said, “My wife was hungover this morning and thought ordering a McDonald’s hamburger would help. Shes the type of person to modify a classic ‘no pickles, no onions, etc’ so she ended up ordering this. They literally sent us 2 packs of ketchup!”

I’m sure the person taking the order thought it was strange but proceeded with the order anyway. The customer is always right after all. They’ve probably seen this before, anyway and just obliged.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals