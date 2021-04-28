Woman Faces Embezzlement Charges Over A 20 Year Old Unreturned VHS Tape

Remember the days of borrowing a library book or a VHS tape (in the latter case, we rented them) and forgetting to return it in a timely manner? Some of us might even have books or tapes that we forgot to return entirely, which is the case with Caron McBride. Is there a statute of limitations? She hopes so I’m sure.

In McBride’s case, she was actually hit with embezzlement charges over a Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS tape that was rented out under her name back in 1999. Which seems like overkill. Prosecutors claimed that McBride had “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously embezzle[d]” the tape after she did not return it after the 10-day deadline, but McBride argued that she did not rent it in the first place.

According to McBride, there was a chance that the tape was rented by a man she was living with back then and his two daughters. McBride suspects that the embezzlement charges, which she did not know about until recently, could have been the reason why she was let go from various jobs in the past for no reason known to her.

As serious as these charges are, the Cleveland Court where the case was initially filed has been ordered to drop the charges and expunge her record. It never should have gotten that far anyway.

Source Ubergizmo

