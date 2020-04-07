Woman Drops iPhone In The Thames, Finds It Two Months Later, Still Works

If you drop your phone into a large body of water, you probably think that you’ll never be able to get it back in working order, right? Turns out that wasn’t the case for Thayse Bussolo-Vieira, who was feeding the swans at the River Thames back in February when her iPhone slipped out of her pocket and into the water.

Bussolo-Vieira was upset as she had thousands of photos stored on her phone. However, about two months later, with her fiance, they found it. They were taking a walk around the Thames when they stumbled across an iPhone lying on the riverbed. They discovered that it was Bussolo-Vieira’s iPhone 8 that she had dropped two months ago.

Since the water was relatively deep at 2 meters, it made it difficult for either of them to just reach in to pick it up. Instead, they decided to go home and eventually created a makeshift net using a kitchen sieve attached to the bottom of a broom. Unfortunately the next day the currents were strong, so while Bussolo-Vieira held the net, her fiance got a big stick and pushed the phone into the net.

Surprisingly, the phone still worked after they turned it back on. Remember, the iPhone 8 has an IP67 rating, so in theory, it can only survive underwater up to a depth of 3 feet and for 30 minutes. The fact that it survived two months under 2 meters of water is pretty stunning.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals