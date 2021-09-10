Wolverine is getting his own PS5 game

Insomniac Games is working on Marvel’s Wolverine, which is a standalone game coming exclusively to the PlayStation 5. We don’t have a release date or many details about the project right now, but the studio showed off a teaser during today’s PlayStation showcase.

Insomniac is the studio behind Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sunset Overdrive, and other iconic games so you can expect something good. The developer is known for building paced games with slick movements and gorgeous environments. The Spider-Man games in particular are amazing on almost every level.

Insomniac’s head of franchise strategy Ryan Schneider says, “Our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit,” Schneider said. “Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.”

Insomniac is also developing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, starring Venom. Many fans can’t wait for that one as well. I can’t wait to see what they do with Wolverine on the PS5 console.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals