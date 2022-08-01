Witcher 3 developers are making an online game set in feudal Japan

Some former CD Projekt Red developers is working on a new online action game that will take place in feudal Japan. This week, Dark Passenger co-founders Jakub Ben and Marcin Michalski announced the formation of the studio and also put out a call for talent in a series of tweets. Ben and Michalski were part of the art team that worked on not only The Witcher 3, but they also later went on to do some work on Cyberpunk 2077.

Dark Passenger’s first game doesn’t have a name at the moment, but the studio’s website has some interesting details on the game. Ben and Michalski say they want to create an online multiplayer game that has support for both competitive and cooperative play. It sounds like the title will borrow some elements from games like Titanfall and Absolver. “Our locomotion system will allow players to perform incredible [feats] such as running on arrows that were fired by other players, fast climbing on vertical surfaces with the use of shuko claws or using [a] yari spear like a pole to jump over obstacles,” the studio said. “Engaging [in] close-ranged combat will demand as much dexterity as tactics and close cooperation with teammates.” That sounds pretty amazing, quite frankly. I’m intrigued already.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Dark Passenger

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals