skyBOX pocket wireless SSD storage from $149

If you are looking for a pocket-sized portable SSD storage solution for your media, files and documents you may be interested in the credit card-sized skyBOX SSD. Offering 4 TB of storage and read and write speeds up to 2200 Mb per second, the skyBOX is available via Indiegogo and already raised over $1 million thanks to over 4,000 early bird backers. Early bird pledges are available from $149 offering a 46% saving off the recommended retail price of the 1TB version.

“Skybox is the all-in-one portable SSD storage with built-in wireless connectivity and universal compatibility, ensures effortless streaming and backup of photos, videos, and music files from and to any of your mobile devices, cameras, or drones. It is a must-have item for professional photographers/ videographers/ content creators who prefer to travel light without a laptop.”

Worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of 2020 and features include wireless Wi-Fi 6 certification, wireless streaming and sharing support as well as One Touch SDcard and USB copying to the SSD drive. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the skyBOX SSD.

Features of the skyBOX wireless SSD

– Pocket Size: Fit in your pocket or bag easily without any hassle. Best choice for photographers, videographers, content artists, or general public using smartphones and cameras.

– One-Touch Copy: Quickly perform copy without your laptop, smartphone, or tablet just in one touch, copying 64GB SD card only takes a few minutes.

– Wi-Fi 6 connectivity: The latest Wi-Fi technology, 40% faster than Wi-Fi 5.

– Wireless Streaming/ Sharing: Carry your portable media library effortlessly. Browse, stream and share your media easily.

– Skybox App & Integrations: Intuitive user interface to access your files through mobiles/ ipads/ laptops easily. You may integrate with third-party app to create and edit your work.

– 2200MB/s High-speed Transfer: With USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, the maximum transfer speed is up to 2200MB/s.

– Large Capacity: With up to build-in 4TB capacity, you will no longer have worry about running out of storage.

Source : Indiegogo

