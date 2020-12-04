RedMagic Gaming TWS Cyberpods wireless earbuds from $50

Red Magic has launched a new set of affordable, low latency, wireless earbuds which will be available to purchase from tomorrow, December 5th, 2020 onwards, priced from $50, €50 or £40 depending on your location. Check out the video below to learn more about their design, features and integrated Bluetooth 5.0 technology and lighting.

Features of the new low latency, wireless earbuds include:

– Incredibly low latency, down to 39ms (only paired with RedMagic phones)

– Outstanding sound quality for gaming and music.

– PixArt Bluetooth 5.0 & smart touch.

– Atmospheric lights.

– 20h battery life and 5g light weight to wear.

“Excellent wireless sound quality. Immerse yourself into the music and feel all the details with theater-quality audio. Using a composite diaphragm design of the driver, each song or movie scene can be heard perfectly. Each instrument and every sound gives a sense of presence and impact.”

For more information, full specifications and availability jump over to the official Red Magic online store by following the link below.

