Windows 11 Will Make It Harder To Switch Default Browsers

When it comes to browsers, users have their preferred ones. Some prefer using Chrome, others like Edge, some might like Firefox over those. It is good that we have a choice. However, it seems that in Windows 11, Microsoft is making it a lot harder for users to set their default browser.

When you launch a browser for the first time, you will be prompted with what you want to do and you have the option to click “Always use this app” to set it as the default. This is similar to Windows 10, but if you forget to check that box, you’ll never see that prompt again. Typical Microsoft tactic, but more aggressive this time.

Instead, you’ll need to get into the Windows 11 settings to change it, and even then you will have to make multiple changes on how to handle HTML, HTM, PDF, HTTP, XHTML, and other types of files. SO users will need to go through multiple steps to set their default browser. These extra steps might put many users off, or they might not know they have to change everything. It is likely to be a pain to users.

Many of Microsoft’s competitors like Mozilla, Opera, and Google have spoken up against these changes. We’re not sure if this is because Windows 11 is still in beta and that things will change ahead of the final release, or if this is the way that Microsoft will handle this.

Source Ubergizmo

