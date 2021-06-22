Windows 11 May Improve On Multi-Display Support

With Windows 10, users can use multiple displays with their setup. There are options to configure the layout of these displays, however, there is an issue. If your computer goes to sleep and you wake it up, all of your apps get sent back to the main display and you will need to reconfigure everything again. Not a fun problem.

It’s a problem that Microsoft should have addressed years ago, but better late than never as they say. According to leaked Windows 11 screenshots, the company could be fixing this in the upcoming update. In the screenshot, there is an option where users can check to have Windows remember the location and placement of your apps on your computer monitor.

So whenever your computer goes to sleep and you wake it up, all of your apps will be where they were instead of being pushed back to the primary display. Since more people are using multiple displays these days, it makes sense that Microsoft would want to fix this issue now.

Microsoft is expected to introduce Windows 11 soon, though we don’t know when it will be released. Windows 10 is currently set to leave in 2025 so Windows 11 should be released before then. We may get more info soon.

Source Ubergizmo

