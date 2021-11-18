Windjammers 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass

A full three years after its initial announcement, Windjammers 2 still doesn’t have a release date yet, but we do have some good news. And that is that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. Developer Dotemu shared that bit of new information in a trailer it posted on Wednesday. We know that when it finally launches, Windjammers 2 will be available on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox, and it will also support online crossplay across all Xbox and PC versions of the game. So this means that Steam and Game Pass users will have the chance to play against one another, so that is good bonus.



In the trailer, we also get a look at the two final characters that will make up the game’s debut 12-person roster. There are characters like Jodi Costa, who fans will know from the 1994 original, and newcomer Sammy Ho. As you might expect, both have their own special moves that you will need to master to get the most out of their capabilities. In addition to PC and Xbox, Dotemu will also release Windjammers 2 on Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4 and PS5. So as long as you have one of those platforms you are good.

Source Engadget

