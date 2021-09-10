Whole Foods Will Be Getting Amazon Go’s Just Walk Out Shopping Technology

A few years ago, Amazon launched some experimental grocery stores with Amazon Go. Instead of customers picking up their items and standing in line at a cashier to make payment, customers could just walk into the store, pick up what they wanted, and then walk out to be billed later.

It makes the shopping experience faster and more efficient, and it works. So this is something that Amazon will be bringing to Whole Foods. The company has announced that starting next year, they will be bringing their Just Walk Out tech to Whole Foods Market locations.

Amazon says, “Just Walk Out technology is made possible by a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning—similar to what you’d find in a self-driving car. At these two Whole Foods Market stores with Just Walk Out Shopping, customers will be greeted by a Team Member at the store’s entry gates and can then choose if they want to shop using Just Walk Out technology or the self-checkout lanes.”

Amazon will be testing it out at two Whole Foods Market locations, one in Sherman Oaks and another in Washington D.C. They might look into expanding to other locations as well after that.

Source Ubergizmo

