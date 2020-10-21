Where Cards Fall is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch

Where Cards Fall is a slice-of-life puzzle game where you create houses of cards to guide your character through a geometric landscape. It was an Apple Arcade exclusive when it launched and was certainly one of the more compelling reasons to subscribe to Apple Arcade at the time. Now it will finally be arriving for the Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Epic Games Store early next year.

Where Cards Fall is supposed to be a mobile game of course, but its story and mechanics are a lot deeper than is typical of that genre. Many gamers find the game to be rich and highly interactive, as you’re building a living world without any discrete levels or even loading screens. Building the cards is easy, but figuring out the puzzles is more difficult as you go on. Also, there is no death in this game, so you get to focus on the puzzles and the story without having to worry about dying. So it is unique and we love unique games.

The game’s developer says that you can wishlist it now on Epic Games and Steam, and you will have to keep an eye out for it on Nintendo’s eShop as well.

Source Engadget

