WhatsApp won’t limit accounts for those who don’t accept new privacy policy

We have some good news. You will be able to continue using your WhatsApp account even if you do not accept the new privacy policy that it launched earlier this month. At least for now. The Facebook-owned chat service said before the policy took effect on May 15th that it was going to progressively limit the features users can access until they accept the new terms. However, apparently, WhatsApp has decided to change its stance so that it can keep current users happy.

It said in a statement, “Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we currently have no plans to limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook.”

WhatsApp says it has no plans for the reminders to become persistent, which will please some users. The messaging service first introduced the updated privacy policy in January, addressing the expansion of its business messaging tools and its new shopping features. Apparently, your business interactions on WhatsApp could influence the ads you see on Facebook too.

Many users took that as WhatsApp forcing users to share more data with Facebook, and this caused a backlash that made the company postpone the policy’s rollout. Due to “confusion and misinformation” around the updated policy, WhatsApp decided to re-introduce it in February to give people more time to review the changes. They did this by displaying a banner within the app with more information.

