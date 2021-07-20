WhatsApp lets you join in-progress group calls

WhatsApp group calls are about to get more like Zoom calls and other more free-form chats. So if you like that you will like Whatsapp’s new approach. The company has started rolling out the ability to join group calls in progress, instead of having to be there and stay when the call starts. You can drop in and out as you want. That is as long as you were invited at the beginning.

That’s not all. There’s also a call information screen to show you who’s participating in, and invited to a chat. And you shouldn’t worry if you have to hit “ignore” for a call. The door will still be open if you want to join the call later. You have to admit, that is a pretty handy feature.

The addition just goes to show you that Zoom and other more video chat services are still popular even as the pandemic winds down. WhatsApp also realizes that some people have always had different video chat habits or needs. No doubt, this could make the service more appealing if you’ve often left a video chat running so that friends could pop in when they have the chance to do so.

Source Engadget

