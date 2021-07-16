WhatsApp Is Testing Multi-Device Functionality

The problem with WhatsApp is that it is tied to your phone number, so aside from using it on your phone and computer, you’re kind of limited to where else you can use it. However, the company did say that they were planning on introducing multi-device capabilities, and true to their word it is here.

WhatsApp has announced that they have begun testing multi-device capabilities. The company says, “With this new capability, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other nonphone devices simultaneously — even if your phone battery is dead. Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp have come to expect.”

The company explains why this feature took so long. One reason had to do with security. Prior to multi-device support, all WhatsApp users were identified by a single identity key. Now they have expanded on that and each device has its own identity key that verifies who you are.

It is still a feature in testing and only a small group of users will get to try it out in the beta, but before you know it, it will be expanded to include more users before it finally goes public for all.

Source Ubergizmo

