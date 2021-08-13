Wendy’s plans 700 kitchens for food delivery apps

You have to admit, it’s pretty convenient to tap a few buttons and have someone bring dinner to your door. So food delivery isn’t likely to drop in popularity anytime soon. Wendy’s is looking to meet this surging demand by opening hundreds of delivery-only kitchens in the next few years. The usual apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub will handle the orders.

Wendy’s is planning to open 700 of these kitchens in the US, UK and Canada by 2025. The locations will primarily be in major cities and the first 50 should be up and running as soon as this year.

Reef Technology, which already manages around 5,000 “ghost kitchens,” will open Wendy’s locations and hire the workers. Wendy’s will take about a six percent cut of the sales, which are expected to hit at least $500,000 annually at each of these kitchens.

Ghost kitchens have been around for years now. They’re kitchens without storefronts that make food orders solely for delivery or pickup. There are some that are run out of existing brick-and-mortar restaurants. Fast-food chains have experimented with the idea before, including the likes of Chick-fil-A and Chipotle. Even YouTuber MrBeast uses ghost kitchens for his burger chain, which has more than 900 locations. This should help meet demand.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals