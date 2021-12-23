Weird West RPG delayed to March 31st, 2022

Weird West, the new immersive sim from Arkane co-founder Raphael Colantonio, won’t arrive this year. So if you were looking forward to it, you will just have to wait. That’s right, it is another game that is delayed. You hate to see it. On Wednesday, Colantonio’s Wolfeye Studios said that it was delaying the title until March 31st, 2022. In an email Weird West publisher Devolver Digital sent to Engadget recently, Wolfeye said that it needs more time to address some bugs and other issues. At least they have an eye toward quality.

As part of the game’s closed beta, players have found things like accidental deadends that can come up as part of gameplay, which makes it impossible to complete a playthrough. These types of issues are not unusual for an immersive sim where a player’s choices can have a dramatic effect on the state of the game world, so there’s no surprise there. However, in Weird West, there’s the added complication that time moves forward even if your character dies. So that makes things complicated. Wolfeye said it wants to create the best possible experience for players, even if it means we have to wait three months to experience the game.

