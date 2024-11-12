We Could See An Apple Car As Early As 2024

For years we’ve been hearing rumors that Apple could be building their own electric car. The company does seem to have an interest in automobiles, since they poached several car specialists from other companies, plus they have various patents that suggest that Apple is eyeing the automobile industry.

Apple’s entry into the car business could begin as early as 2024 when it officially unveils its electric car. A recent report claims that Apple is now checking on the cost of parts it would need for its own car, and TSMC is also expected to supply Apple with the necessary chipsets.

Apple is also said to have a preliminary design and is eyeing a factory in the US for production. Take it with a grain of salt for now. But we have been hearing this from other sources. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously stated that Apple could launch a vehicle in 2023-2025.

This may be a long shot. After all, making phones and making cars are two very different industries. Time will tell what happens with this. It would be interesting to see what an Apple car would look like though. Maybe one day it will happen, but we kind of doubt it.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals