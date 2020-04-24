AquaTru Connect 4 stage water purifier from $349

If you are searching for a way to simplify your home water purification, you may be interested in a new water purifier called the AquaTru Connect, launched by Kickstarter this month. The campaign has already raised over $100,000 thanks to early bird backers with over 20 days remaining.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the four stage water purifier which has been certified to remove 82 harmful contaminants from your tap water. As well as track water quality and help you reduce your need for plastic water bottles or an environmentally friendly water filter systems.

The four stage Ultra reverse osmosis system Passes your tap water through three filters removing different toxic chemicals and contaminants in each step of the process. AquaTru Connect comes with its own smartphone companion application enabling you to view data on water in your area, alerting you about maintenance on the filter as well as notifying you when to clean and the scale the machine system.

For more details and a complete list of all available pledge options, starting from $349 or roughly £282, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

