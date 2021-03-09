Watch Dogs: Legion PC Multiplayer Has Been Delayed

If you have been playing Watch Dogs: Legion, then you might have heard that the company plans on adding an online multiplayer mode for the game. The good news is that it is true. Multiplayer for consoles is coming and should be released soon, but sadly for PC gamers, we will have to wait.

This news comes from an update Ubisoft posted on its website where the company says that due to an issue they discovered during testing, they will have to delay the release of the multiplayer feature. We don’t have a new release date for the feature which means that we could be either waiting a very long time, or it could be very soon.

Ubisoft says, “We’ve identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs. The dev team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible and in the meantime, we’ve made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.”

However, the multiplayer feature is expected to be released on March 9th for consoles, so console players should keep an eye out for that release at least.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals