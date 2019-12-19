Warcraft III: Reforged arrives on January 28th

Warcraft fans have something to look forward o just after Christmas. Blizzard announced Warcraft III: Reforged over a year ago, promising a top-to-bottom refresh of the popular real-time strategy title and its Frozen Throne add-on. Now, we have a date for when it’s going to be available. The game features seven single-player campaigns spanning over 60 missions, plus it has a total graphics and audio overhaul.

The game releases on January 28th in the US, and on the 29th in the UK, which makes it a good late Christmas gift to fans.

That’s a little later than Blizzard’s original timeline of “sometime in 2019,” but at least it is coming. It’s a minor delay, but most fans will likely forgive it. After all, Blizzard said in a blog post, “As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to.” That’s a good reason to be late.

Pre-orders are open now at $30 for the game, or $40 for the Spoils of War Edition, which includes things like skins and extras for Warcraft III as well as other Blizzard games such as Overwatch and Diablo 3. Will you be getting this game for yourself? Hopefully, it will be worth the extra wait.

Source Engadget

