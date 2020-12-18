Walmart will use TikTok as a home shopping network

Walmart wanted to invest in TikTok but it didn’t pan out for the company. However, that isn’t stopping the two from collaborating. Walmart is hosting a “first-of-its-kind” live shopping event through its TikTok account on December 18th at 8PM Eastern. The hour-long Holiday shopping fiesta will have TikTok creators like dancer Michael Le participate in a social media fashion show. When you see clothing in a dance or closet tour, you just have to tap it to make a purchase. It is like a limited time shopping channel.

Walmart won’t give TikTok a cut of the sales. This is a shared test that could mean more live shopping experiences in the future. And Tiktok will get a cut of those I’m sure. It could be quite lucrative.

Brands have been using “shop now” buttons for a while, and outlets using Shopify can create their own TikTok ad campaigns, so this is not new.

However, a livestreamed event is a new ground for TikTok. This might become more common soon though. Fashion labels and other companies will likely love this format to sell their wares. They usually turn to social network superstars to sell their wares in sponsored clips and such.

Source Engadget

