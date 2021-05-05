Walmart Was Working On A Cloud Gaming Service

During the lawsuit between Apple and Epic, some confidential emails were revealed as part of an exhibit. Based on these emails, it seems that several years ago, Walmart was actually developing its own cloud gaming service that they were pitching to companies like Epic to try and get Fortnite as one of the available games. We didn’t see that coming.

According to the emails, it showed that Walmart was planning to make the service available on computers and with support for third-party launchers like Steam, Uplay, Origin, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and Bethesda Launcher. The company also pitched it as an “open ecosystem” that would allow gamers to either download the games and play them locally, or stream them.

Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein tried the demo and told his team that it was a “superior” experience compared to playing games made for Android or iOS. He also revealed that Walmart was planning to sell a smartphone accessory that lets gamers attach a phone to a controller for as little as $2. That sounds very interesting.

These emails date back to 2019 and now that we’re in 2021 with no Walmart game streaming service, we have to assume that the company shelved their plans for the service, or perhaps they are still working on it. We will see soon if it happens or not.

Source Ubergizmo

