Walmart To Conduct Temperature Checks On Its Employees

While most of us have been advised to stay home to work, there are many out there who are still going to work. These people are called frontliners, like staff working at businesses that are deemed to be essential, or stores that sell our daily needs such as food.

Walmart is one of those stores and in a bid to help ensure that their employees stay safe, the company has announced that they will be implementing temperature checks on their employees. This is to help the company keep track of which employees might be sick, so they know they should probably stay home.

Walmart says, “Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.” The company also announced that they will be giving masks and gloves to employees who need them.

Walmart acknowledges that according to CDC guidelines, those who are not sick do not require gloves or masks, but the company will provide them to employees who want to wear them, supplies permitting of course.

Source Ubergizmo

