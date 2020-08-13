Walmart testing same-day delivery with Instacart

Walmart and Instacart are offering same-day delivery in four markets, which will strengthen both companies as competitors against the likes of Amazon and Whole Foods. It is now offered at Walmart stores in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the US, Instacart and other grocery delivery companies have been doing great. In fact, Instacart hired 300,000 shoppers in March and then another 250,000 shoppers in April to keep up with the demand. Instacart operates at Aldi, Target, Costco, Albertsons, Kroger and Walmart’s Sam’s Club, as well as smaller stores.

“The new partnership brings thousands of items — from groceries, alcohol and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more — at everyday low prices from Walmart stores to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour,” an Instacart spokesperson shared.

This helps their opposition to Amazon and Whole Foods. In his July 29 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos talked about how Walmart and Instacart are major competitors. “Every day, Amazon competes against large, established players like Target, Costco, Kroger, and, of course, Walmart,” Bezos said. “… We also face new competition from the likes of Shopify and Instacart.”

Source Engadget

